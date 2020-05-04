All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:36 AM

15957 W Indianola Ave

15957 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15957 West Indianola Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
**Age Restricted Community, 40+ years old** GORGEOUS HOME in Pebble Creek Community! Home has new carpet and new paint! Main living area has 2 beds + 2 baths and a den/office. Additional casita with a private entrance and full bath. Main house has a very open floor plan with high ceilings, great room, formal dining, and a spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and granite countertops. Large covered patio. 3 car garage with opener. This property is in the sought after gated community of Pebble Creek that offers many amenities such as a Country Club, Club House, Golf Course and so much more. **Age Restricted Community, 40+ years old** Parking only allowed in garages, no driveway or street parking allowed. Call now to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15957 W Indianola Ave have any available units?
15957 W Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15957 W Indianola Ave have?
Some of 15957 W Indianola Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15957 W Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15957 W Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15957 W Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15957 W Indianola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15957 W Indianola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15957 W Indianola Ave offers parking.
Does 15957 W Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15957 W Indianola Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15957 W Indianola Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15957 W Indianola Ave has a pool.
Does 15957 W Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 15957 W Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15957 W Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15957 W Indianola Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15957 W Indianola Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15957 W Indianola Ave has units with air conditioning.
