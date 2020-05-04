15957 W Indianola Ave

Amenities

**Age Restricted Community, 40+ years old** GORGEOUS HOME in Pebble Creek Community! Home has new carpet and new paint! Main living area has 2 beds + 2 baths and a den/office. Additional casita with a private entrance and full bath. Main house has a very open floor plan with high ceilings, great room, formal dining, and a spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and granite countertops. Large covered patio. 3 car garage with opener. This property is in the sought after gated community of Pebble Creek that offers many amenities such as a Country Club, Club House, Golf Course and so much more. **Age Restricted Community, 40+ years old** Parking only allowed in garages, no driveway or street parking allowed. Call now to view!