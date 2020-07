15923 W Tohono Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING, CLEAN 4 BEDROOM IN GLENMONT ESTATES! TILE THROUGHOUT,FORMAL LIVING & DINING RM OFF ENTRANCE. FAMILY ROOM & DINING IN KITCHEN. ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS FOR ADDED SPACE AND CONVENIENCE. PROPERTY HAS NICE SIZE BACKYARD W/RV GATE FOR EASY STORAGE & ACCESS. LOCATED IN THE THRIVING CITY OF GOODYEAR, OFFERS ALL THE CHARM & APPEAL OF COUNTRY LIVING YET CLOSE ENOUGH TO ENJOY THE CITY LIFE. IN A COMMUNITY W/TREE LINED STREETS & WHITE PICKET FENCES. UPGRADED 18INCH TILE AND NEW CARPET. FRESH PAINT AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. CALL TODAY!!