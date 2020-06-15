15899 W DIAMOND Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom with 2 bath, Best location in the neighborhood--only one neighbor!Welcoming front porch with stone accents,overlooks flanking lush park!Entry to formal living & dining w/bay window.Greatrm-style fam rm w/soaring ceilings,is open to upgraded kitchen & eat-in area.Kitchen offers rich,dark upgrd cabs,granite counters & backsplash w/custom granite inlays,& stainless applncs.18''neutral tile throught out except bdrms offering upgrd textured carpet.Lg master bdrm w/private patio exit,lg bath w/separate shower & garden tub,dual sinks & walk-in closet.2nd bdrm offers flexibility to be office w/dbl-doors.Upgraded fixtures/finishes,extra recessed lighting,upgrd insulation,garage cabs,& MORE-House LIKE A BUILDER'S MODEL. Behind WalMart and close to freeway.