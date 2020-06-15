All apartments in Goodyear
15899 W DIAMOND Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:01 AM

15899 W DIAMOND Street

15899 West Diamond Street · (602) 380-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15899 West Diamond Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1716 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom with 2 bath, Best location in the neighborhood--only one neighbor!Welcoming front porch with stone accents,overlooks flanking lush park!Entry to formal living & dining w/bay window.Greatrm-style fam rm w/soaring ceilings,is open to upgraded kitchen & eat-in area.Kitchen offers rich,dark upgrd cabs,granite counters & backsplash w/custom granite inlays,& stainless applncs.18''neutral tile throught out except bdrms offering upgrd textured carpet.Lg master bdrm w/private patio exit,lg bath w/separate shower & garden tub,dual sinks & walk-in closet.2nd bdrm offers flexibility to be office w/dbl-doors.Upgraded fixtures/finishes,extra recessed lighting,upgrd insulation,garage cabs,& MORE-House LIKE A BUILDER'S MODEL. Behind WalMart and close to freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15899 W DIAMOND Street have any available units?
15899 W DIAMOND Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15899 W DIAMOND Street have?
Some of 15899 W DIAMOND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15899 W DIAMOND Street currently offering any rent specials?
15899 W DIAMOND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15899 W DIAMOND Street pet-friendly?
No, 15899 W DIAMOND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15899 W DIAMOND Street offer parking?
Yes, 15899 W DIAMOND Street does offer parking.
Does 15899 W DIAMOND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15899 W DIAMOND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15899 W DIAMOND Street have a pool?
No, 15899 W DIAMOND Street does not have a pool.
Does 15899 W DIAMOND Street have accessible units?
No, 15899 W DIAMOND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15899 W DIAMOND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15899 W DIAMOND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15899 W DIAMOND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15899 W DIAMOND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
