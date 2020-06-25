15860 W Bonitos Dr

Amenities
MUST SEE!! Beautiful 4bd/3.5ba + den with a resort like backyard complete with swimming pool, spa and fire pit! This home is turn key ready in gated community and comes equipped with all of the extras including garage parking for 4 cars! Upgraded kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, backsplash and large pantry. This home is very spacious with eat in kitchen/breakfast area, family room with a formal dining area, great room, & even a mother in law suite. TOO MANY EXTRAS TO LIST!! Hurry & apply today as this home won't last long.