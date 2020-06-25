All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
15860 W Bonitos Dr
15860 W Bonitos Dr

15860 West Bonitos Drive
Location

15860 West Bonitos Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
MUST SEE!! Beautiful 4bd/3.5ba + den with a resort like backyard complete with swimming pool, spa and fire pit! This home is turn key ready in gated community and comes equipped with all of the extras including garage parking for 4 cars! Upgraded kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, backsplash and large pantry. This home is very spacious with eat in kitchen/breakfast area, family room with a formal dining area, great room, & even a mother in law suite. TOO MANY EXTRAS TO LIST!! Hurry & apply today as this home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15860 W Bonitos Dr have any available units?
15860 W Bonitos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15860 W Bonitos Dr have?
Some of 15860 W Bonitos Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15860 W Bonitos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15860 W Bonitos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15860 W Bonitos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15860 W Bonitos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15860 W Bonitos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15860 W Bonitos Dr offers parking.
Does 15860 W Bonitos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15860 W Bonitos Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15860 W Bonitos Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15860 W Bonitos Dr has a pool.
Does 15860 W Bonitos Dr have accessible units?
No, 15860 W Bonitos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15860 W Bonitos Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15860 W Bonitos Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15860 W Bonitos Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15860 W Bonitos Dr has units with air conditioning.
