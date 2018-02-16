All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

15799 W Edgemont Ave

15799 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15799 West Edgemont Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fire pit
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
bbq/grill
Sienna on the Golf Course - 3 Month Min - - Gorgeous Golf Course home overlooking the fairway and green of the #15 hole at Tuscany Falls East golf course. Beautiful patio with a water feature, fire pit, and built in BBQ center.

Stunning interior with chefs kitchen, granite counters, tile floors, upgraded appliances!

Golf Cart included

*Note: The Great Room couch was replaced with the couch from the Den. Area rugs and a few pieces of artwork pictured will be not be included.

PebbleCreek is an Active Adult Community

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5018895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15799 W Edgemont Ave have any available units?
15799 W Edgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15799 W Edgemont Ave have?
Some of 15799 W Edgemont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15799 W Edgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15799 W Edgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15799 W Edgemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15799 W Edgemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15799 W Edgemont Ave offer parking?
No, 15799 W Edgemont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15799 W Edgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15799 W Edgemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15799 W Edgemont Ave have a pool?
No, 15799 W Edgemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15799 W Edgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 15799 W Edgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15799 W Edgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15799 W Edgemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15799 W Edgemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15799 W Edgemont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
