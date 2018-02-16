15799 W Edgemont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit bbq/grill

Sienna on the Golf Course - 3 Month Min - - Gorgeous Golf Course home overlooking the fairway and green of the #15 hole at Tuscany Falls East golf course. Beautiful patio with a water feature, fire pit, and built in BBQ center.



Stunning interior with chefs kitchen, granite counters, tile floors, upgraded appliances!



Golf Cart included



*Note: The Great Room couch was replaced with the couch from the Den. Area rugs and a few pieces of artwork pictured will be not be included.



PebbleCreek is an Active Adult Community



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5018895)