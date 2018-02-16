15799 W Edgemont Ave

Amenities
Sienna on the Golf Course - 3 Month Min - - Gorgeous Golf Course home overlooking the fairway and green of the #15 hole at Tuscany Falls East golf course. Beautiful patio with a water feature, fire pit, and built in BBQ center.
Stunning interior with chefs kitchen, granite counters, tile floors, upgraded appliances!
Golf Cart included
*Note: The Great Room couch was replaced with the couch from the Den. Area rugs and a few pieces of artwork pictured will be not be included.
PebbleCreek is an Active Adult Community
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5018895)