Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking pool fireplace microwave

BE THE FIRST TO LEASE THIS ''NEVER LIVED IN'' NEW BUILD HOME. CLOSE TO FREEWAY, LOTS OF STORES AND RESTAURANTS. SWIM YEAR ROUND IN THE HEATED COMMUNITY POOL. STYLISH, MODERN FEEL WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS. 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS. TEXT FOR OPEN HOUSE SHOWING. NON SMOKERS AND ALL PETS MUST BE APPROVED BY OWNER. NO CATS.