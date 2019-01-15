15672 W ROANOKE Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Golf Course Vacation Rental in desirable Pebble Creek, located on the Tuscany Falls East course, just 110 yards from the green. Open great room Floor plan with gorgeous views of the course and the mountains. Perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or taking in the beautiful Arizona sunsets. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in dining table. Fully stocked kitchen and new BBQ for outside cooking. Split bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Private master bedroom, with King bed, full bath, walk-in shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Spacious Den/office/reading room. All dishes, linens & towels provided. Come and enjoy the many amenities this active community has to offer. Min 30 day rental required.