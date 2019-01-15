All apartments in Goodyear
April 9 2020

15672 W ROANOKE Avenue

15672 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15672 West Roanoke Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Golf Course Vacation Rental in desirable Pebble Creek, located on the Tuscany Falls East course, just 110 yards from the green. Open great room Floor plan with gorgeous views of the course and the mountains. Perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or taking in the beautiful Arizona sunsets. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in dining table. Fully stocked kitchen and new BBQ for outside cooking. Split bedrooms for ultimate privacy. Private master bedroom, with King bed, full bath, walk-in shower, dual sinks and large walk-in closet. Spacious Den/office/reading room. All dishes, linens & towels provided. Come and enjoy the many amenities this active community has to offer. Min 30 day rental required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue have any available units?
15672 W ROANOKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue have?
Some of 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15672 W ROANOKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue offers parking.
Does 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue have a pool?
No, 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15672 W ROANOKE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

