Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Available for move in next week.....This stunning 2 story home has high ceilings, family and living room with fireplace, open kitchen that includes all appliances, an island, and plenty of storage including 2 pantries. Custom tile flooring throughout the first floor. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms including the spacious master suite with private balcony, walk-in closet and master bath with separate shower & tub and dual sinks. There is a loft just outside of the master suite and a full bath and two more bedrooms. One of the guest bedrooms is oversized and almost double the size of the other bedroom. Beautifully landscaped yard with a spacious side yard w/ gazebo and outdoor sink which is perfect for your BBQ area and entertaining. No neighbors behind you and amazing views. Pets are welcome on owner approval. Schedule a showing by copying and pasting the following to your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/598b86c0a2/15641-w-magnolia-st-goodyear-az-85338