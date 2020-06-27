All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15641 W Magnolia St
Last updated September 22 2019 at 4:47 PM

15641 W Magnolia St

15641 West Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

15641 West Magnolia Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Available for move in next week.....This stunning 2 story home has high ceilings, family and living room with fireplace, open kitchen that includes all appliances, an island, and plenty of storage including 2 pantries. Custom tile flooring throughout the first floor. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms including the spacious master suite with private balcony, walk-in closet and master bath with separate shower & tub and dual sinks. There is a loft just outside of the master suite and a full bath and two more bedrooms. One of the guest bedrooms is oversized and almost double the size of the other bedroom. Beautifully landscaped yard with a spacious side yard w/ gazebo and outdoor sink which is perfect for your BBQ area and entertaining. No neighbors behind you and amazing views. Pets are welcome on owner approval. Schedule a showing by copying and pasting the following to your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/598b86c0a2/15641-w-magnolia-st-goodyear-az-85338

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15641 W Magnolia St have any available units?
15641 W Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15641 W Magnolia St have?
Some of 15641 W Magnolia St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15641 W Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
15641 W Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15641 W Magnolia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15641 W Magnolia St is pet friendly.
Does 15641 W Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 15641 W Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 15641 W Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15641 W Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15641 W Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 15641 W Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 15641 W Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 15641 W Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 15641 W Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15641 W Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15641 W Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15641 W Magnolia St does not have units with air conditioning.
