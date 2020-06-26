Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

15611 W. Westview Dr. - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath With LOTS of Upgrades In Goodyear! - Pebble Creek Parkway & Indian School Rd. - CALL NOW! - ***Occupied through May 2019****



Click the link below to check out the 3D Virtual Tour!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jjbn3q5oYzT



WOW! Spectacular Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home LOADED with Upgrades & Contemporary Touches on a Cul-De-Sac street. Located in Goodyear off of Pebble Creek Parkway & Indian School Rd. Grand entry. Neutral 18'' tile in all the living areas, baths, and kitchen. Huge Great Room and Eat-in Kitchen! Granite kitchen tops, staggered ebony cabinets with crown moulding, under mount stainless steel sink. Gas range. Large secondary bedrooms. 3 Car tandem garage with epoxy floor and utility sink. 8' glass slider leads to the covered patio and oversized backyard ready for a pool. Refrigerator and front loading Washer and Dryer included and so much more! This one won't last at this price!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3209968)