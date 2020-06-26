All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
15611 W Westview Dr
15611 W Westview Dr

15611 West Westview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15611 West Westview Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
15611 W. Westview Dr. - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath With LOTS of Upgrades In Goodyear! - Pebble Creek Parkway & Indian School Rd. - CALL NOW! - ***Occupied through May 2019****

Click the link below to check out the 3D Virtual Tour!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jjbn3q5oYzT

WOW! Spectacular Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home LOADED with Upgrades & Contemporary Touches on a Cul-De-Sac street. Located in Goodyear off of Pebble Creek Parkway & Indian School Rd. Grand entry. Neutral 18'' tile in all the living areas, baths, and kitchen. Huge Great Room and Eat-in Kitchen! Granite kitchen tops, staggered ebony cabinets with crown moulding, under mount stainless steel sink. Gas range. Large secondary bedrooms. 3 Car tandem garage with epoxy floor and utility sink. 8' glass slider leads to the covered patio and oversized backyard ready for a pool. Refrigerator and front loading Washer and Dryer included and so much more! This one won't last at this price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3209968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15611 W Westview Dr have any available units?
15611 W Westview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15611 W Westview Dr have?
Some of 15611 W Westview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15611 W Westview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15611 W Westview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15611 W Westview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15611 W Westview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15611 W Westview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15611 W Westview Dr offers parking.
Does 15611 W Westview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15611 W Westview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15611 W Westview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15611 W Westview Dr has a pool.
Does 15611 W Westview Dr have accessible units?
No, 15611 W Westview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15611 W Westview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15611 W Westview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15611 W Westview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15611 W Westview Dr has units with air conditioning.
