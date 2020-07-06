All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

15594 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15594 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Don't miss this home! Amazing backyard (landscaping included!) has been professional installed with pavers, GAS fire pit & BBQ. Flagstone walking path takes you to your ''Salsa Garden'' (tomatoes, peppers, onions, carrots) w/watering system. We also have lime & lemon trees! Separate herb garden also has its own watering system. Electric lights and lantern provide just the right light to enjoy evenings on the porch. Popular floor plan (could have 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE) in desirable neighborhood. FIRST floor OFFICE & 1st floor MASTER BR suite with ELEVATED double sinks, separate shower & tub. Custom Closet w/shoe shelves & lots of drawers. Gates on both sides of home including a 10'RV gate. All BR's have walk-in closets! Too much to list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

