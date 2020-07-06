15594 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Don't miss this home! Amazing backyard (landscaping included!) has been professional installed with pavers, GAS fire pit & BBQ. Flagstone walking path takes you to your ''Salsa Garden'' (tomatoes, peppers, onions, carrots) w/watering system. We also have lime & lemon trees! Separate herb garden also has its own watering system. Electric lights and lantern provide just the right light to enjoy evenings on the porch. Popular floor plan (could have 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE) in desirable neighborhood. FIRST floor OFFICE & 1st floor MASTER BR suite with ELEVATED double sinks, separate shower & tub. Custom Closet w/shoe shelves & lots of drawers. Gates on both sides of home including a 10'RV gate. All BR's have walk-in closets! Too much to list!