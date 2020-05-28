All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue

15577 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15577 West Campbell Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available April 1st in highly desirable Palm Valley. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, ithis spacious home has it all! 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 baths with great room, formal dining and loft. Huge, resort style backyard with pool, built in BBQ and large covered patio for year around enjoyment! . Highly upgraded kitchen with breakfast area, staggered cabinets with crown molding, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wall ovens, granite counters and island with breakfast bar! Tile in high-traffic areas. Pool and landscaping service included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College