15577 W CAMPBELL Avenue

Available April 1st in highly desirable Palm Valley. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, ithis spacious home has it all! 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 baths with great room, formal dining and loft. Huge, resort style backyard with pool, built in BBQ and large covered patio for year around enjoyment! . Highly upgraded kitchen with breakfast area, staggered cabinets with crown molding, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wall ovens, granite counters and island with breakfast bar! Tile in high-traffic areas. Pool and landscaping service included!!