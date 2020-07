15544 W HILTON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave carpet

SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM W/ DEN THAT CAN EASILY BE USED AS A FORTH BEDROOM. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT & BRAND NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT! MASTER BEDROOM SPLIT FLOORPLAN, MASTER BATHROOM IS ENORMOUS! BRIGHT, OPEN HOUSE W/ VAULTED CEILINGS - PERFECT FOR YOUR GROWING FAMILY. EASY CARE LANDSCAPING. CLOSE TO I-10 FREEWAY, SHOPPING & MORE. THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET. . APPLICATION FEE IS $55.00 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT