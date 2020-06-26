15413 W MORNING GLORY Street

Amenities

Living is easy in this very special home in Centerra just minutes from the I10 and Cincinnati Reds ballpark. This 5 bdrm/3 bath PLUS den offers generous living spaces & beautiful upgrades throughout. The floorplan offers a downstairs master along with 3 bdrms and a master suite upstairs. Beautiful easy care backyard has 25ft pool w/waterfall, extra decking, artificial turf, built in bbq and RV gate. Spacious kitchen offers large island, stainless appliances, built in desk & roomy pantry. Elegant entry w/gorgeous cast iron stair railings, Wilsonart wood look flooring, newer carpet, recently painted inside & out, All this & Solar panels making this home energy efficient as well. $200.00 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN. NO CATS PLEASE.