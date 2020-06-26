All apartments in Goodyear
15413 W MORNING GLORY Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

15413 W MORNING GLORY Street

15413 West Morning Glory Street · No Longer Available
Location

15413 West Morning Glory Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Living is easy in this very special home in Centerra just minutes from the I10 and Cincinnati Reds ballpark. This 5 bdrm/3 bath PLUS den offers generous living spaces & beautiful upgrades throughout. The floorplan offers a downstairs master along with 3 bdrms and a master suite upstairs. Beautiful easy care backyard has 25ft pool w/waterfall, extra decking, artificial turf, built in bbq and RV gate. Spacious kitchen offers large island, stainless appliances, built in desk & roomy pantry. Elegant entry w/gorgeous cast iron stair railings, Wilsonart wood look flooring, newer carpet, recently painted inside & out, All this & Solar panels making this home energy efficient as well. $200.00 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN. NO CATS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street have any available units?
15413 W MORNING GLORY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street have?
Some of 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street currently offering any rent specials?
15413 W MORNING GLORY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street pet-friendly?
No, 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street offer parking?
Yes, 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street offers parking.
Does 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street have a pool?
Yes, 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street has a pool.
Does 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street have accessible units?
No, 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15413 W MORNING GLORY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
