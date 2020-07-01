15384 W PICCADILLY Road

Amenities
THIS RENTAL LISTING IS UNFURNISHED EXCEPT FOR OUTDOOR PATIO FURNITURE. This Nicely Updated Home Is Located in the Guard Gated Community of PebbleCreek. Spacious Floorplan With 2 BR Plus Den And 2 Baths. Plantation Shutters Thru-Out. Bathrooms Updated with Granite Counters and Glass Shower Doors, Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Abundant Cabinetry with Roll Out Shelves, R/O System & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Dark Laminate Wood Flooring in The Living/Dining Areas & Tile in All Other Areas (No Carpet!). Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio Includes Outdoor Furniture and Fire Pit. Must See!