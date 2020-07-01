All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15384 W PICCADILLY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15384 W PICCADILLY Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

15384 W PICCADILLY Road

15384 West Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15384 West Piccadilly Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
THIS RENTAL LISTING IS UNFURNISHED EXCEPT FOR OUTDOOR PATIO FURNITURE. This Nicely Updated Home Is Located in the Guard Gated Community of PebbleCreek. Spacious Floorplan With 2 BR Plus Den And 2 Baths. Plantation Shutters Thru-Out. Bathrooms Updated with Granite Counters and Glass Shower Doors, Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Abundant Cabinetry with Roll Out Shelves, R/O System & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Dark Laminate Wood Flooring in The Living/Dining Areas & Tile in All Other Areas (No Carpet!). Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio Includes Outdoor Furniture and Fire Pit. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15384 W PICCADILLY Road have any available units?
15384 W PICCADILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15384 W PICCADILLY Road have?
Some of 15384 W PICCADILLY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15384 W PICCADILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
15384 W PICCADILLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15384 W PICCADILLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 15384 W PICCADILLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15384 W PICCADILLY Road offer parking?
Yes, 15384 W PICCADILLY Road offers parking.
Does 15384 W PICCADILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15384 W PICCADILLY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15384 W PICCADILLY Road have a pool?
No, 15384 W PICCADILLY Road does not have a pool.
Does 15384 W PICCADILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 15384 W PICCADILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15384 W PICCADILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15384 W PICCADILLY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15384 W PICCADILLY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15384 W PICCADILLY Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College