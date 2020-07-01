15370 W Jackson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Everything's new again! This home has been restored to builder-new condition: Newer paint, newer carpet, newer range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, ceiling fans, window treatments, new landscaping front and back. The property is a short walk or bike ride to Centerra Mirage Elementary School, with no busy streets to cross. Easy access to shopping and to the I-10 Freeway. If you're looking for a pristine, squeaky-clean rental home, make your move. This opportunity won't last long.



To apply: http://bloodhoundrealty.com/Applying.pdf



Rental Qualifications: We look at the big picture, acknowledging that no one is perfect. We want to see at least three times the rent in verifiable income, decent credit and a good real estate history. We lease premium properties to premium residents who pay the rent reliably and maintain the home as if it were their own. Being proactively motivated, forthcoming and transparent in the application process is the best way to stand out among the myriad on-line inquiries.



This property is not participating in any voucher programs.