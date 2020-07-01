All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15370 W Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15370 W Jackson St
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:54 AM

15370 W Jackson St

15370 West Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15370 West Jackson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Everything's new again! This home has been restored to builder-new condition: Newer paint, newer carpet, newer range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator, ceiling fans, window treatments, new landscaping front and back. The property is a short walk or bike ride to Centerra Mirage Elementary School, with no busy streets to cross. Easy access to shopping and to the I-10 Freeway. If you're looking for a pristine, squeaky-clean rental home, make your move. This opportunity won't last long.

To apply: http://bloodhoundrealty.com/Applying.pdf

Rental Qualifications: We look at the big picture, acknowledging that no one is perfect. We want to see at least three times the rent in verifiable income, decent credit and a good real estate history. We lease premium properties to premium residents who pay the rent reliably and maintain the home as if it were their own. Being proactively motivated, forthcoming and transparent in the application process is the best way to stand out among the myriad on-line inquiries.

This property is not participating in any voucher programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15370 W Jackson St have any available units?
15370 W Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15370 W Jackson St have?
Some of 15370 W Jackson St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15370 W Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
15370 W Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15370 W Jackson St pet-friendly?
No, 15370 W Jackson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15370 W Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 15370 W Jackson St offers parking.
Does 15370 W Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15370 W Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15370 W Jackson St have a pool?
No, 15370 W Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 15370 W Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 15370 W Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 15370 W Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15370 W Jackson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15370 W Jackson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15370 W Jackson St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College