15352 West Roma Avenue

Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath plus den Home Located in Palm Valley Phase 5. Enter home into a beautiful Formal Living Room & Dining Room, which lead to highly upgraded Gourmet Kitchen. You will love the Cook Top, Built-In Microwave, Double Oven, Granite Countertops and Kitchen Island with Breakfast Bar and Eat-In area and large pantry. Open Great Room Area with Stone Gas Fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks & Separate Bath & Shower. Beautifully finished backyard with amazing outdoor fireplace. 3 Car Garage, Former Model Home with Lots of Upgrades! Come Check it Out!
For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
