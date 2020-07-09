All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:10 PM

15352 West Roma Avenue

15352 West Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15352 West Roma Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***3D Tour Link Below***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hRoMhgxeFfA

Beautiful Single Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath plus den Home Located in Palm Valley Phase 5. Enter home into a beautiful Formal Living Room & Dining Room, which lead to highly upgraded Gourmet Kitchen. You will love the Cook Top, Built-In Microwave, Double Oven, Granite Countertops and Kitchen Island with Breakfast Bar and Eat-In area and large pantry. Open Great Room Area with Stone Gas Fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks & Separate Bath & Shower. Beautifully finished backyard with amazing outdoor fireplace. 3 Car Garage, Former Model Home with Lots of Upgrades! Come Check it Out!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15352 West Roma Avenue have any available units?
15352 West Roma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15352 West Roma Avenue have?
Some of 15352 West Roma Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15352 West Roma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15352 West Roma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15352 West Roma Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15352 West Roma Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15352 West Roma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15352 West Roma Avenue offers parking.
Does 15352 West Roma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15352 West Roma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15352 West Roma Avenue have a pool?
No, 15352 West Roma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15352 West Roma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15352 West Roma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15352 West Roma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15352 West Roma Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15352 West Roma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15352 West Roma Avenue has units with air conditioning.

