15319 West Grant Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bath 2-Story Home with Pool - Property Id: 2475



Beautiful 2400 sq. ft., 2-story home for rent. Located in the Centerra community with convenient access to schools, parks, shopping and I-10 freeway. This home offers 4 bedrooms, a spacious loft that overlooks a large living room area, and 3 full baths. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling along with separate large tub and glass enclosed shower. Two-story ceiling in large living room area on first floor. Huge island, tons of cabinet/shelf space and pantry in kitchen area. Provided appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dish washer, and washer/dryer. Gorgeous backyard offers flagstone patio area, lagoon style pool with waterfall, citrus trees and low maintenance (upgraded) synthetic grass areas. This home also offers a 2-car garage.



Contact Sean Allen (property owner) at (623) 261-2521 or seanallen2@aol.com to view this beautiful home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2475

Property Id 2475



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5482003)