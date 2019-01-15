All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

15319 West Grant Street

15319 West Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

15319 West Grant Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bath 2-Story Home with Pool - Property Id: 2475

Beautiful 2400 sq. ft., 2-story home for rent. Located in the Centerra community with convenient access to schools, parks, shopping and I-10 freeway. This home offers 4 bedrooms, a spacious loft that overlooks a large living room area, and 3 full baths. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling along with separate large tub and glass enclosed shower. Two-story ceiling in large living room area on first floor. Huge island, tons of cabinet/shelf space and pantry in kitchen area. Provided appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dish washer, and washer/dryer. Gorgeous backyard offers flagstone patio area, lagoon style pool with waterfall, citrus trees and low maintenance (upgraded) synthetic grass areas. This home also offers a 2-car garage.

Contact Sean Allen (property owner) at (623) 261-2521 or seanallen2@aol.com to view this beautiful home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2475
Property Id 2475

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5482003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15319 West Grant Street have any available units?
15319 West Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15319 West Grant Street have?
Some of 15319 West Grant Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15319 West Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
15319 West Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15319 West Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 15319 West Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15319 West Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 15319 West Grant Street offers parking.
Does 15319 West Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15319 West Grant Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15319 West Grant Street have a pool?
Yes, 15319 West Grant Street has a pool.
Does 15319 West Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 15319 West Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15319 West Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15319 West Grant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15319 West Grant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15319 West Grant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

