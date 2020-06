15297 West Monroe Street

Amenities

THIS HOME FEATURES SOLAR SO MONTHLY ELECTRICAL ESTIMATED ABOUT $35.00 per month, BRAND NEW CARPET, UPGRADED MAPLE SPICE CABINETS, EXTENSIVE STONE LOOKING TILE IN KITCHEN, DINING, FAMILY, HALLWAYS, & BATHS. VAULTED CEILINGS, PLANT SHELVES, THE KITCHEN HAS A GAS RANGE AND NEW BUILT-IN MICROWAVE. MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB, BEAUTIFUL WOOD BLINDS. OUTSIDE THERE IS AN OPEN YARD AND A COVERED PATIO AND 2 CAR GARAGE. Pets must be approved by owner. Credit app and fee, processing fee apply plus rental tax.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.