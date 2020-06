Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice 4 br, 2 bath home, Formal living room with dining area plus large open family room/kitchen combination. Huge pantry. Master Bedroom is set apart from the other bedrooms for a functional flowing floor plan. Includes refrigerator and inside laundry plus a two-car garage. Nice-sized yard with no neighbor behind and mountain views. Master bath has separate shower and jetted tub, big walk-in closet in the bedroom. closing to Goodyear shopping area.