Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:41 PM

15276 West Windward Avenue

15276 West Windward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15276 West Windward Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do Not Delay, Schedule a Showing Today! Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental Opportunity in the Rio Paseo Community! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access the I-10/303 Freeways and Beyond! Interior Features Great Room Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Island and Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15276 West Windward Avenue have any available units?
15276 West Windward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15276 West Windward Avenue have?
Some of 15276 West Windward Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15276 West Windward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15276 West Windward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15276 West Windward Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15276 West Windward Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15276 West Windward Avenue offer parking?
No, 15276 West Windward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15276 West Windward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15276 West Windward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15276 West Windward Avenue have a pool?
No, 15276 West Windward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15276 West Windward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15276 West Windward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15276 West Windward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15276 West Windward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15276 West Windward Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15276 West Windward Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

