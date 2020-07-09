15252 W Edgemont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW! 4 bedroom loft beautiful home on big lot with pool and pool services included. Kitchen features stainless steel fridge with ice maker, hickory cabinets, breakfast bar to family room, granite counter tops with back splash, built in microwave, fans in all rooms, 3 1/2 shutters on most windows, master bedroom comes with sitting area and vaulted ceilings, huge master bathroom and double sinks. Living room and great room both have arcadia door access to patio area in back yard. RV GATE on side of home, Park entrance, close to shopping and schools. Come and see this home for yourself.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount AvailablenHelping Heroes Discount availabl



12 Months



