Goodyear, AZ
15240 West Windward Avenue
15240 West Windward Avenue

15240 West Windward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15240 West Windward Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Professional Maid Cleaning Ordered- New Marketing Photos Coming Soon** Freshly Painted Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental in Goodyear Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Interior features Neutral Two-Tone Paint throughout, *Brand New Carpet*, Open Kitchen with Island and All Appliances (Refrigerator Included!), Living Room, Family Room, Inside Laundry (Washer/Dryer Included As-Is), Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on. Low Maintenance Gravel Front and Back Yards make this rental hard to beat. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15240 West Windward Avenue have any available units?
15240 West Windward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15240 West Windward Avenue have?
Some of 15240 West Windward Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15240 West Windward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15240 West Windward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15240 West Windward Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15240 West Windward Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15240 West Windward Avenue offer parking?
No, 15240 West Windward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15240 West Windward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15240 West Windward Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15240 West Windward Avenue have a pool?
No, 15240 West Windward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15240 West Windward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15240 West Windward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15240 West Windward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15240 West Windward Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15240 West Windward Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15240 West Windward Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
