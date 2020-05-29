15240 West Windward Avenue

Amenities

**Professional Maid Cleaning Ordered- New Marketing Photos Coming Soon** Freshly Painted Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Single-Level Rental in Goodyear Just Minutes from Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Interior features Neutral Two-Tone Paint throughout, *Brand New Carpet*, Open Kitchen with Island and All Appliances (Refrigerator Included!), Living Room, Family Room, Inside Laundry (Washer/Dryer Included As-Is), Spacious Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on. Low Maintenance Gravel Front and Back Yards make this rental hard to beat. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.