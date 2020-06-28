15043 W PIERSON Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a house with plenty of space? this is it with a great neighborhood and close to some of the best schools in the West Valley. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets that opens to family room w/fireplace. large walk in pantry, and even a butler's pantry. Huge 18X24 Master bedroom with another fireplace and attached sitting area. Pass through the master bathroom that has two closets separate tub and shower, his & hers vanities and you'll find another private 12X13 room. Upstairs also features a loft area, two bedrooms with a full Jack and Jill bath plus the 4th bedroom and a yet another full bathroom. Beautiful Low maintenance backyard with synthetic grass.