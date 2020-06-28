All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15043 W PIERSON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15043 W PIERSON Street
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:07 AM

15043 W PIERSON Street

15043 West Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15043 West Pierson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a house with plenty of space? this is it with a great neighborhood and close to some of the best schools in the West Valley. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets that opens to family room w/fireplace. large walk in pantry, and even a butler's pantry. Huge 18X24 Master bedroom with another fireplace and attached sitting area. Pass through the master bathroom that has two closets separate tub and shower, his & hers vanities and you'll find another private 12X13 room. Upstairs also features a loft area, two bedrooms with a full Jack and Jill bath plus the 4th bedroom and a yet another full bathroom. Beautiful Low maintenance backyard with synthetic grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15043 W PIERSON Street have any available units?
15043 W PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15043 W PIERSON Street have?
Some of 15043 W PIERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15043 W PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
15043 W PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15043 W PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 15043 W PIERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15043 W PIERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 15043 W PIERSON Street offers parking.
Does 15043 W PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15043 W PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15043 W PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 15043 W PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 15043 W PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 15043 W PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15043 W PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15043 W PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15043 W PIERSON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15043 W PIERSON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College