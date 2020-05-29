All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15028 W COOLIDGE Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15028 W COOLIDGE Street

15028 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

15028 West Coolidge Street, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Welcome to your next abode. Great location in Palm Valley Community in Goodyear Arizona. Minutes from schools, shopping and entertainment. Walk into a great floor plan with open ceilings, hardwood, floors and tile! Kitchen features maple cabinets, granite countertop and many more. Upstairs features a huge open loft, master bedroom suite along with three other well sized bedrooms. Master bathroom has separate tub & tiled shower along with nice sized his and hers walk-in closets. Guest or mother in-law suite downstairs with self serving sitting room. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Easy maintenance backyard. This home has it all. Stop by and make it your home. You will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15028 W COOLIDGE Street have any available units?
15028 W COOLIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15028 W COOLIDGE Street have?
Some of 15028 W COOLIDGE Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15028 W COOLIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
15028 W COOLIDGE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15028 W COOLIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 15028 W COOLIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15028 W COOLIDGE Street offer parking?
No, 15028 W COOLIDGE Street does not offer parking.
Does 15028 W COOLIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15028 W COOLIDGE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15028 W COOLIDGE Street have a pool?
No, 15028 W COOLIDGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 15028 W COOLIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 15028 W COOLIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15028 W COOLIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15028 W COOLIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15028 W COOLIDGE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15028 W COOLIDGE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
