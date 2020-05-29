15028 W COOLIDGE Street

Amenities

Welcome to your next abode. Great location in Palm Valley Community in Goodyear Arizona. Minutes from schools, shopping and entertainment. Walk into a great floor plan with open ceilings, hardwood, floors and tile! Kitchen features maple cabinets, granite countertop and many more. Upstairs features a huge open loft, master bedroom suite along with three other well sized bedrooms. Master bathroom has separate tub & tiled shower along with nice sized his and hers walk-in closets. Guest or mother in-law suite downstairs with self serving sitting room. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Easy maintenance backyard. This home has it all. Stop by and make it your home. You will love it!