Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area parking pool garage

This is a very well maintained 4 Bedroom 3 bath home in the Palm Valley subdivision. Some of the many features of this home includes: Outside front Patio, Outside Fireplace, Formal Living, Formal Dining, Eat-in-Kitchen, upgraded appliances, granite counters, kitchen island, fenced pool and a 3 car garage. Call for your appointment. Price includes pool service. This home is BEAUTIFUL!