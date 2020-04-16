All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14453 W WILSHIRE Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

14453 W WILSHIRE Drive

14453 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14453 West Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning Golden Heritage home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, great room with dining room and gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, double built-in ovens, 42' raised panel cabinets with upgraded crown molding, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. The community center is walking distance and includes a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, volleyball court, BBQ grills, numerous parks nearby and no backyard neighbor. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with room on both sides of the home, lush landscaping, a tranquil waterfall outside and extended back covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive have any available units?
14453 W WILSHIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14453 W WILSHIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14453 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College