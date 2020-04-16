14453 W WILSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Stunning Golden Heritage home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, great room with dining room and gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops, double built-in ovens, 42' raised panel cabinets with upgraded crown molding, washer, dryer and refrigerator included. The community center is walking distance and includes a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, volleyball court, BBQ grills, numerous parks nearby and no backyard neighbor. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with room on both sides of the home, lush landscaping, a tranquil waterfall outside and extended back covered patio.