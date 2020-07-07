14374 W Weldon Ave

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with a POOL! Large Living Areas including a Loft and Plantation shutters on all windows. Enjoy entertaining with your private pool and built in BBQ in the beautifully landscaped back yard. And The Pool Service is included in the Rent! This home is conveniently located within walking distance to schools, parks, shopping, and dining. Small Pets Negotiable with pet fee $150-$250, Non- Refundable.

Rent for $1800 Plus Tax. Available June 4th. Contact Crissy K for Showings 602-550-5058 &

Email is best for more Info crissy@flraz.com