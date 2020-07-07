All apartments in Goodyear
14374 W Weldon Ave
14374 W Weldon Ave

14374 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14374 West Weldon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1833657?source=marketing

Spacious 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with a POOL! Large Living Areas including a Loft and Plantation shutters on all windows. Enjoy entertaining with your private pool and built in BBQ in the beautifully landscaped back yard. And The Pool Service is included in the Rent! This home is conveniently located within walking distance to schools, parks, shopping, and dining. Small Pets Negotiable with pet fee $150-$250, Non- Refundable.
Rent for $1800 Plus Tax. Available June 4th. Contact Crissy K for Showings 602-550-5058 &
Email is best for more Info crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14374 W Weldon Ave have any available units?
14374 W Weldon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14374 W Weldon Ave have?
Some of 14374 W Weldon Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14374 W Weldon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14374 W Weldon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14374 W Weldon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14374 W Weldon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14374 W Weldon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14374 W Weldon Ave offers parking.
Does 14374 W Weldon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14374 W Weldon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14374 W Weldon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14374 W Weldon Ave has a pool.
Does 14374 W Weldon Ave have accessible units?
No, 14374 W Weldon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14374 W Weldon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14374 W Weldon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14374 W Weldon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14374 W Weldon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

