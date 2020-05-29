All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 14373 W MITCHELL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
14373 W MITCHELL Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

14373 W MITCHELL Drive

14373 West Mitchell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14373 West Mitchell Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The home is clean & Move-In Ready! An excellent home that is warm & inviting thru-out from the gorgeous Tile Fooring, open Living Room w/Gas Fireplace to the Wood Shutters and charming Breakfast Bar w/Arched Pass Thru to the beautiful Kitchen that boasts Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, a Pantry and a roomy Dining Area! The spacious Master Suite features a Bay Window, Walk-in Closet and an En-suite Bathroom w/Walk-in Shower, Raised Double Sinks, Granite Counter Top, and Glass Tile Backsplash! Full Guest Bath features Tile Backsplash, Granite Counter Top and Raised Bowl Sink! Convenient Indoor Laundry, Covered Back Patio w/extended Patio Slab, Desert Landscaping, in-ground pool w/security fence, and Two Car Garage with extra Cabinets for ample storage make this a complete home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14373 W MITCHELL Drive have any available units?
14373 W MITCHELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14373 W MITCHELL Drive have?
Some of 14373 W MITCHELL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14373 W MITCHELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14373 W MITCHELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14373 W MITCHELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14373 W MITCHELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14373 W MITCHELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14373 W MITCHELL Drive offers parking.
Does 14373 W MITCHELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14373 W MITCHELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14373 W MITCHELL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14373 W MITCHELL Drive has a pool.
Does 14373 W MITCHELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 14373 W MITCHELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14373 W MITCHELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14373 W MITCHELL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14373 W MITCHELL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14373 W MITCHELL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College