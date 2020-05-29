14348 W Desert Flower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

A MUST SEE IN GOODYEAR! Gated Community , great location close to I10 & 303. 3bd 2 bath with Double door entry to Den. Master bedroom Split with other (Den) split. Carpet and tile in all the right places! Open floor plan with Great room and dining off kitchen. Upgraded stainless steel appliances! 1st time Rental Property a plus! This home as been well cared for. Upgraded window shades throughout! Beautiful back yard with covered patio! Solar Hot water heater and energy saving appliances. Some of Patio Furniture comes with this home for tenant enjoyment! Call today to schedule your Private showing!