Goodyear, AZ
14348 W Desert Flower Drive
14348 W Desert Flower Drive

14348 West Desert Flower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14348 West Desert Flower Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A MUST SEE IN GOODYEAR! Gated Community , great location close to I10 & 303. 3bd 2 bath with Double door entry to Den. Master bedroom Split with other (Den) split. Carpet and tile in all the right places! Open floor plan with Great room and dining off kitchen. Upgraded stainless steel appliances! 1st time Rental Property a plus! This home as been well cared for. Upgraded window shades throughout! Beautiful back yard with covered patio! Solar Hot water heater and energy saving appliances. Some of Patio Furniture comes with this home for tenant enjoyment! Call today to schedule your Private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14348 W Desert Flower Drive have any available units?
14348 W Desert Flower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14348 W Desert Flower Drive have?
Some of 14348 W Desert Flower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14348 W Desert Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14348 W Desert Flower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14348 W Desert Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14348 W Desert Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 14348 W Desert Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14348 W Desert Flower Drive offers parking.
Does 14348 W Desert Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14348 W Desert Flower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14348 W Desert Flower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14348 W Desert Flower Drive has a pool.
Does 14348 W Desert Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 14348 W Desert Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14348 W Desert Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14348 W Desert Flower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14348 W Desert Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14348 W Desert Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
