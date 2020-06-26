14320 W Piccadilly Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Amazing 4 bedroom / 3 bath home with separate formal living room and family room that connects to the open kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, island, plenty of storage, and small dining area. Tile and carpet in all the right places. One bedroom and full bath are also downstairs. Upstairs you will find a large loft with a gas fireplace and built in entertainment center. A large deck off of the loft and master suite. The master suite features his and hers walk-in closets and the master bath has dual vanities and shower/tub combo. the other 2 bedrooms upstairs are spacious and share a full bath. Upgraded washer & dryer included. Two car garage and RV gate. The luxurious backyard is the oasis we dream of in Arizona with plenty of grass and trees making it comfortable and private...A must see!! Pets are allowed on owner approval. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse to schedule your private showing @ 623.806.2293. 4% rental tax & admin fee per month.