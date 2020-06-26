All apartments in Goodyear
14320 W Piccadilly Avenue
Last updated October 5 2019 at 5:34 PM

14320 W Piccadilly Avenue

14320 W Piccadilly Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14320 W Piccadilly Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom / 3 bath home with separate formal living room and family room that connects to the open kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, island, plenty of storage, and small dining area. Tile and carpet in all the right places. One bedroom and full bath are also downstairs. Upstairs you will find a large loft with a gas fireplace and built in entertainment center. A large deck off of the loft and master suite. The master suite features his and hers walk-in closets and the master bath has dual vanities and shower/tub combo. the other 2 bedrooms upstairs are spacious and share a full bath. Upgraded washer & dryer included. Two car garage and RV gate. The luxurious backyard is the oasis we dream of in Arizona with plenty of grass and trees making it comfortable and private...A must see!! Pets are allowed on owner approval. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse to schedule your private showing @ 623.806.2293. 4% rental tax & admin fee per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue have any available units?
14320 W Piccadilly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue have?
Some of 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14320 W Piccadilly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue offers parking.
Does 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue have a pool?
No, 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14320 W Piccadilly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
