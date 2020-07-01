14244 W Indianola Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible home in the perfect location! This spacious and incredibly well maintained home is ready to move in. The recently painted exterior shows

great pride of ownership. In addition, all appliances are included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, built-in microwave... Also, you will find tile on the first level and newer carpet upstairs. An extended loft is located upstairs as well. Downstairs bedroom has a separate exit to the patio and pool. The swimming pool is perfect for

the summer. Pool service included with Rent Price. A designated garden has been created in the backyard. Mature fruit trees. Schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways are a short distance away. A must see to appreciate.