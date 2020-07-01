All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
14244 W Indianola Ave
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:35 AM

14244 W Indianola Ave

14244 West Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Goodyear
Location

14244 West Indianola Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Sunrise

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible home in the perfect location! This spacious and incredibly well maintained home is ready to move in. The recently painted exterior shows
great pride of ownership. In addition, all appliances are included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range, built-in microwave... Also, you will find tile on the first level and newer carpet upstairs. An extended loft is located upstairs as well. Downstairs bedroom has a separate exit to the patio and pool. The swimming pool is perfect for
the summer. Pool service included with Rent Price. A designated garden has been created in the backyard. Mature fruit trees. Schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways are a short distance away. A must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14244 W Indianola Ave have any available units?
14244 W Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 14244 W Indianola Ave have?
Some of 14244 W Indianola Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14244 W Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14244 W Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14244 W Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14244 W Indianola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14244 W Indianola Ave offer parking?
No, 14244 W Indianola Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14244 W Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14244 W Indianola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14244 W Indianola Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14244 W Indianola Ave has a pool.
Does 14244 W Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 14244 W Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14244 W Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14244 W Indianola Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14244 W Indianola Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14244 W Indianola Ave has units with air conditioning.

