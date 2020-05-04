14149 West Weldon Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME OFF OF LITCHFIELD AND 142ND. AVE...Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms , living room with gas fireplace and built in shelves. A large master suite with walk in closet, bright dining room with extra cabinets for storage and brand new appliances. Snuggle up to the fireplace with some hot chocolate and relax! Fabulous and private back yard and much more! This one will go fast!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.