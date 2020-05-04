13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue

13971 West Woodbridge Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Palm Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
STUNNING HOME on over 1/4 acre in a cul-de-sac * 4 bedroom + large loft *Master bedroom downstairs * Shutters throughout * Extensive use of 20' diagonally laid tiles * Granite countertops * Bay windows * Extra large secondary bedrooms * Vaulted ceilings * Extended garage + extra slab on the side w/ double RV gate * Full-length covered patio!!! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!! Interior and exterior paint completed November 2019TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
