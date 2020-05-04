All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue

13971 West Woodbridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13971 West Woodbridge Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
STUNNING HOME on over 1/4 acre in a cul-de-sac * 4 bedroom + large loft *Master bedroom downstairs * Shutters throughout * Extensive use of 20' diagonally laid tiles * Granite countertops * Bay windows * Extra large secondary bedrooms * Vaulted ceilings * Extended garage + extra slab on the side w/ double RV gate * Full-length covered patio!!! THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!!! Interior and exterior paint completed November 2019TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue offers parking.
Does 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13971 W WOODBRIDGE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

