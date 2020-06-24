All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

13766 W WINDSOR Avenue

13766 West Windsor Avenue · (602) 308-8494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13766 West Windsor Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1898 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
**TENANT OCCUPIED** have your client apply to be first in line. This incredible home nestled in gorgeous Palm Valley and surrounded by Golf Courses includes 4 bedrooms (one which is also a high ceiling Den with double door entry). Additionally, it includes a spacious floor plan, formal living and dining room, huge open kitchen with island. Kitchen opens to Family Room. Impressive Master Bedroom with dual door master bathroom, extra large walk-in closet, dual sink, separate shower/tube & ceiling fans. Additional bedrooms are complete with ceiling fans. Outside patio includes misting system for those hot days. You will enjoy the large lot with privacy, grass and a separate storage unit. Restaurants, schools and shopping within walking distance. Very accessible to the freeway I-10

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
13766 W WINDSOR Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13766 W WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13766 W WINDSOR Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
