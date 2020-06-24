13766 W WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

**TENANT OCCUPIED** have your client apply to be first in line. This incredible home nestled in gorgeous Palm Valley and surrounded by Golf Courses includes 4 bedrooms (one which is also a high ceiling Den with double door entry). Additionally, it includes a spacious floor plan, formal living and dining room, huge open kitchen with island. Kitchen opens to Family Room. Impressive Master Bedroom with dual door master bathroom, extra large walk-in closet, dual sink, separate shower/tube & ceiling fans. Additional bedrooms are complete with ceiling fans. Outside patio includes misting system for those hot days. You will enjoy the large lot with privacy, grass and a separate storage unit. Restaurants, schools and shopping within walking distance. Very accessible to the freeway I-10