Goodyear, AZ
13533 Fairway Loop N
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:44 AM

13533 Fairway Loop N

13533 W Fairway Lp N · No Longer Available
Location

13533 W Fairway Lp N, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled on an oversized corner lot In a Gated section of Palm Valley GOLF COURSE community, this exquisite completely REMODELED home offers lush green landscaping in the front, 3 car garage, and private courtyard to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Home features 5 spacious bedrooms, elegant tile floors, plush carpeting, with a massive great room and family room for entertaining. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops stainless steel appliances and a double oven. The master bedroom includes his and her sinks, huge closet and a spa like ensuite with a glass enclosed walk-in shower, custom backsplash, and massive walk-in closet. The 2nd Master / In-law suite has its' own front entrance, large room, closet and private bath! Backyard is an oasis with pool, spa & grill!

Contact Mary today to schedule your viewing 623-398-5502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13533 Fairway Loop N have any available units?
13533 Fairway Loop N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13533 Fairway Loop N have?
Some of 13533 Fairway Loop N's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13533 Fairway Loop N currently offering any rent specials?
13533 Fairway Loop N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13533 Fairway Loop N pet-friendly?
No, 13533 Fairway Loop N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13533 Fairway Loop N offer parking?
Yes, 13533 Fairway Loop N offers parking.
Does 13533 Fairway Loop N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13533 Fairway Loop N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13533 Fairway Loop N have a pool?
Yes, 13533 Fairway Loop N has a pool.
Does 13533 Fairway Loop N have accessible units?
No, 13533 Fairway Loop N does not have accessible units.
Does 13533 Fairway Loop N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13533 Fairway Loop N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13533 Fairway Loop N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13533 Fairway Loop N does not have units with air conditioning.
