13533 Fairway Loop N

Nestled on an oversized corner lot In a Gated section of Palm Valley GOLF COURSE community, this exquisite completely REMODELED home offers lush green landscaping in the front, 3 car garage, and private courtyard to enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Home features 5 spacious bedrooms, elegant tile floors, plush carpeting, with a massive great room and family room for entertaining. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops stainless steel appliances and a double oven. The master bedroom includes his and her sinks, huge closet and a spa like ensuite with a glass enclosed walk-in shower, custom backsplash, and massive walk-in closet. The 2nd Master / In-law suite has its' own front entrance, large room, closet and private bath! Backyard is an oasis with pool, spa & grill!



Contact Mary today to schedule your viewing 623-398-5502