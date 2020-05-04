13348 West Virginia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Palm Valley Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Neutral, Two-Tone Paint with Large Format Tile Throughout Common Areas, Brand New Carpet in Bedrooms, Vaulted Ceilings and Plantation Shutters Just for Starters! Spacious Entry/Family Room with Formal Dining Area, Living Room with Fireplace Just Off Bright, Open Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included!) and Breakfast Nook. Enjoy the Full Hall Bath with Newly Installed Granite Counters, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Patio Exit, Double Sinks **New Granite Here Too**, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! **Professional Maid Cleaning to be Completed Prior to Move In** Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

