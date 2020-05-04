All apartments in Goodyear
13348 West Virginia Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

13348 West Virginia Avenue

13348 West Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13348 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Palm Valley Rental Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Neutral, Two-Tone Paint with Large Format Tile Throughout Common Areas, Brand New Carpet in Bedrooms, Vaulted Ceilings and Plantation Shutters Just for Starters! Spacious Entry/Family Room with Formal Dining Area, Living Room with Fireplace Just Off Bright, Open Kitchen with All Appliances (Refrigerator Included!) and Breakfast Nook. Enjoy the Full Hall Bath with Newly Installed Granite Counters, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Patio Exit, Double Sinks **New Granite Here Too**, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! **Professional Maid Cleaning to be Completed Prior to Move In** Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13348 West Virginia Avenue have any available units?
13348 West Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13348 West Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 13348 West Virginia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13348 West Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13348 West Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13348 West Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13348 West Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13348 West Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 13348 West Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13348 West Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13348 West Virginia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13348 West Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 13348 West Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13348 West Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13348 West Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13348 West Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13348 West Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13348 West Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13348 West Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
