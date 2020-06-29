All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13280 S. 176th Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13280 S. 176th Dr.
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

13280 S. 176th Dr.

13280 South 176th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13280 South 176th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2bdrm, 2bath +Den in Villages at Estrella - This cheery home sure isn't lacking spirit when it comes to brightness and function. Corner Lot with a great room floor plan with fireplace offers plenty of living area, den/office, and a beautiful kitchen. The master bath features a walk-in closet and double sinks. A combination of tile and carpeting, as well as vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through-out, recessed lighting and cellular blinds. Washer and dryer, water softener and R/O system. Backyard has a beautiful covered extended patio, desert landscaping with fountain. This home is in walking distance to fishing, hiking, biking trails, the Golf Club of Estrella {www.estrellagolf.com}, community schools and enjoy the Starpointe Residents Club {www.lifeinestrella.com} all located in the master plan community of Estrella. Owner has mandated no pets. Asking $1,399.00 per month plus City of Goodyear tax of 2.5%. . Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any resident over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. No Pets Visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance. Virtual tour available. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1853407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13280 S. 176th Dr. have any available units?
13280 S. 176th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13280 S. 176th Dr. have?
Some of 13280 S. 176th Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13280 S. 176th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13280 S. 176th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13280 S. 176th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 13280 S. 176th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 13280 S. 176th Dr. offer parking?
No, 13280 S. 176th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 13280 S. 176th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13280 S. 176th Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13280 S. 176th Dr. have a pool?
No, 13280 S. 176th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13280 S. 176th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13280 S. 176th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13280 S. 176th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13280 S. 176th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13280 S. 176th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13280 S. 176th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College