13280 S. 176th Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 2bdrm, 2bath +Den in Villages at Estrella - This cheery home sure isn't lacking spirit when it comes to brightness and function. Corner Lot with a great room floor plan with fireplace offers plenty of living area, den/office, and a beautiful kitchen. The master bath features a walk-in closet and double sinks. A combination of tile and carpeting, as well as vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans through-out, recessed lighting and cellular blinds. Washer and dryer, water softener and R/O system. Backyard has a beautiful covered extended patio, desert landscaping with fountain. This home is in walking distance to fishing, hiking, biking trails, the Golf Club of Estrella {www.estrellagolf.com}, community schools and enjoy the Starpointe Residents Club {www.lifeinestrella.com} all located in the master plan community of Estrella. Owner has mandated no pets. Asking $1,399.00 per month plus City of Goodyear tax of 2.5%. . Renter insurance required. Credit check and background screening is $37.00 {non-refundable} for any resident over 18. No evictions, residential judgments or collections for damages. Income needs to be 3 times rent and must be verifiable. No Pets Visit our website @ www.Propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance. Virtual tour available. Owner is not accepting vouchers at this time.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1853407)