All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 13110 W Cypress St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
13110 W Cypress St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13110 W Cypress St

13110 W Cypress St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13110 W Cypress St, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/096309e0f2 ----
With New Paint & Flooring Throughout This Home is Just Right! Nestled in a Cul-du-Sac, w/ N/S Exposure This Home Has Easy Upkeep Front and Back Yards! Spacious Kitchen Has Light-Colored Cabinets, Kitchen Island, White Appliances, & Breakfast Nook. Master Suite, Split From the Rest, Has Walk-In Closet, Oval Soaking Tub, Dual Vanity, & Private Toilet Room. Guest Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet Too! Plenty of Storage Throughout! Close to Golf Course! Close to Shopping & Freeway Access! MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Wks Free if Occupied by 3/20

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount AvailablenHelping Heroes Discount availabl

12 Months

Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13110 W Cypress St have any available units?
13110 W Cypress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 13110 W Cypress St have?
Some of 13110 W Cypress St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13110 W Cypress St currently offering any rent specials?
13110 W Cypress St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13110 W Cypress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13110 W Cypress St is pet friendly.
Does 13110 W Cypress St offer parking?
Yes, 13110 W Cypress St does offer parking.
Does 13110 W Cypress St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13110 W Cypress St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13110 W Cypress St have a pool?
No, 13110 W Cypress St does not have a pool.
Does 13110 W Cypress St have accessible units?
No, 13110 W Cypress St does not have accessible units.
Does 13110 W Cypress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13110 W Cypress St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13110 W Cypress St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13110 W Cypress St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College