13110 W Cypress St

With New Paint & Flooring Throughout This Home is Just Right! Nestled in a Cul-du-Sac, w/ N/S Exposure This Home Has Easy Upkeep Front and Back Yards! Spacious Kitchen Has Light-Colored Cabinets, Kitchen Island, White Appliances, & Breakfast Nook. Master Suite, Split From the Rest, Has Walk-In Closet, Oval Soaking Tub, Dual Vanity, & Private Toilet Room. Guest Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet Too! Plenty of Storage Throughout! Close to Golf Course! Close to Shopping & Freeway Access! MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 2 Wks Free if Occupied by 3/20
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount AvailablenHelping Heroes Discount availabl
12 Months
Dryer
Garage