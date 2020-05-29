12749 S 179 Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Come see this Exquisite 3 bedroom 3 car garage Luxury home in the master planned community that plays host to Estrella Golf Club.Enjoy the private courtyard entrance This home features a spacious living room with beautiful mountain views,great kitchen with granite & black appliances, tiled entry and hallways, with a media niche in the family room. Large Master bedroom with a separate exit. The Master bath features include separate dual sinks and counters, walk-in glass shower,Grand tub and two Huge walk-in closets. This is a must see!