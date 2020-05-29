All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 12749 S 179 Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
12749 S 179 Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

12749 S 179 Drive

12749 South 179th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12749 South 179th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Come see this Exquisite 3 bedroom 3 car garage Luxury home in the master planned community that plays host to Estrella Golf Club.Enjoy the private courtyard entrance This home features a spacious living room with beautiful mountain views,great kitchen with granite & black appliances, tiled entry and hallways, with a media niche in the family room. Large Master bedroom with a separate exit. The Master bath features include separate dual sinks and counters, walk-in glass shower,Grand tub and two Huge walk-in closets. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12749 S 179 Drive have any available units?
12749 S 179 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 12749 S 179 Drive have?
Some of 12749 S 179 Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12749 S 179 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12749 S 179 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12749 S 179 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12749 S 179 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 12749 S 179 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12749 S 179 Drive offers parking.
Does 12749 S 179 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12749 S 179 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12749 S 179 Drive have a pool?
No, 12749 S 179 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12749 S 179 Drive have accessible units?
No, 12749 S 179 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12749 S 179 Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12749 S 179 Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12749 S 179 Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12749 S 179 Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College