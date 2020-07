Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground

THIS IS A SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH GOLF COURSES, PLAYGROUNDS ETC.. HOME IS A TW LEWIS BUILT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS.. IT HAS BEEN NEWLY CARPETED AND PAINTED AND LANDSCAPED...OPEN LAYOUT WITH A KITCHEN CENTER ISLAND, BUILT IN OVENS, BIG PANTRY, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, COMES WITH WASHER DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR...IT HAS NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND THE HOME...GREAT FOR LIVING AND ENTERTAINING...COME TAKE A LOOK