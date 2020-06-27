All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 11402 S 175th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
11402 S 175th Dr
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

11402 S 175th Dr

11402 S 175th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11402 S 175th Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Available for Immediate Move-in! Below market Rent!!!

A rare rental gem in Estrella Mountain Ranch. This newly constructed just under 1,900 sqft 3 bedroom home has all high end appliances, ceiling fans throughout, tile in all the right places and a spacious floor plan. House is not furnished.

Application requirements:
$37/adult
Rental history check
Employment history check
Credit History check
Criminal history check
Security Deposit: $1,500
Documentation Fee: $250(non-refundable)
Goodyear rental tax: 2.5% will be added to rent

Call for showings: Ben 602-301-7037
Apply online: www.northpointam.com

Renter's liability insurance required, $100,000 minimum or $20/mo insurance waiver
Pet policy: up to 2 pets per owner approval, no aggressive breeds. $250 per pet non-refundable fee
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Property Manager: Ben Goman. Please call for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11402 S 175th Dr have any available units?
11402 S 175th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 11402 S 175th Dr have?
Some of 11402 S 175th Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11402 S 175th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11402 S 175th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11402 S 175th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11402 S 175th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11402 S 175th Dr offer parking?
No, 11402 S 175th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11402 S 175th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11402 S 175th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11402 S 175th Dr have a pool?
No, 11402 S 175th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11402 S 175th Dr have accessible units?
No, 11402 S 175th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11402 S 175th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11402 S 175th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11402 S 175th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11402 S 175th Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College