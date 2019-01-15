11199 S FIESTA Court

Amenities

Amazing home for lease in beautiful Estrella! Open great room floorplan home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus den, situated on a large lot with fenced pool & walking distance to the South Lake! Spacious eat-in kitchen & adjoining great room with fireplace! Master bathroom with garden tub, double sinks & separate shower and tub! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Community offers Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, hiking & biking trails, two man-made lakes w/ boating & catch & release fishing. Starpointe and Presidio Residence Centers have full work-out facilities, pools, heated lap pool, waterpark & more for a one time only $100 transfer fee. Excellent schools and an amazing place for your family! Cats not allowed, but tenant may have a dog with landlord approval.