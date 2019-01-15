All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

11199 S FIESTA Court

11199 South Fiesta Court · (623) 853-3769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11199 South Fiesta Court, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Amazing home for lease in beautiful Estrella! Open great room floorplan home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus den, situated on a large lot with fenced pool & walking distance to the South Lake! Spacious eat-in kitchen & adjoining great room with fireplace! Master bathroom with garden tub, double sinks & separate shower and tub! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Community offers Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, hiking & biking trails, two man-made lakes w/ boating & catch & release fishing. Starpointe and Presidio Residence Centers have full work-out facilities, pools, heated lap pool, waterpark & more for a one time only $100 transfer fee. Excellent schools and an amazing place for your family! Cats not allowed, but tenant may have a dog with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11199 S FIESTA Court have any available units?
11199 S FIESTA Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11199 S FIESTA Court have?
Some of 11199 S FIESTA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11199 S FIESTA Court currently offering any rent specials?
11199 S FIESTA Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11199 S FIESTA Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11199 S FIESTA Court is pet friendly.
Does 11199 S FIESTA Court offer parking?
Yes, 11199 S FIESTA Court does offer parking.
Does 11199 S FIESTA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11199 S FIESTA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11199 S FIESTA Court have a pool?
Yes, 11199 S FIESTA Court has a pool.
Does 11199 S FIESTA Court have accessible units?
No, 11199 S FIESTA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11199 S FIESTA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11199 S FIESTA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11199 S FIESTA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11199 S FIESTA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
