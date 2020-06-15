All apartments in Goodyear
10895 S DREAMY Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

10895 S DREAMY Drive

10895 South Dreamy Drive · (623) 640-6546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10895 South Dreamy Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental. Beautiful desert views, sparkling pool, hiking and biking trails, and beautiful golf course located in the Master Planned Community of Estrella. You can choose access to the residents club, gym, heated lap pool, sailing or just take a walk around the unique community that is simply breathtaking. Small dog will be considered. Two bicycles are on the property for your enjoyment. Rates: Oct - April $4200 a month (2 or more months rent can be lowered) May - Sept $2400/month. Rent includes utilities, landscape maintenance and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10895 S DREAMY Drive have any available units?
10895 S DREAMY Drive has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10895 S DREAMY Drive have?
Some of 10895 S DREAMY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10895 S DREAMY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10895 S DREAMY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10895 S DREAMY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10895 S DREAMY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10895 S DREAMY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10895 S DREAMY Drive does offer parking.
Does 10895 S DREAMY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10895 S DREAMY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10895 S DREAMY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10895 S DREAMY Drive has a pool.
Does 10895 S DREAMY Drive have accessible units?
No, 10895 S DREAMY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10895 S DREAMY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10895 S DREAMY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10895 S DREAMY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10895 S DREAMY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
