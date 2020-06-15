10895 S DREAMY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill

Whether you're here on vacation escaping the cold in your home state or you are between homes and just need a short term stay, this fully furnished home is an awesome short term rental. Beautiful desert views, sparkling pool, hiking and biking trails, and beautiful golf course located in the Master Planned Community of Estrella. You can choose access to the residents club, gym, heated lap pool, sailing or just take a walk around the unique community that is simply breathtaking. Small dog will be considered. Two bicycles are on the property for your enjoyment. Rates: Oct - April $4200 a month (2 or more months rent can be lowered) May - Sept $2400/month. Rent includes utilities, landscape maintenance and pool service.