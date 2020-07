Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Fulton Home Split Floor Plan. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 4th bedroom has own full size bathroom. Large eating area, gourmet kitchen, spacious great room, vaulted ceilings, covered patio, extended garage with extra garage storage. New paint and flooring prior to move in. GREAT LOCATION!! Close to community parks, sports arena, Westgate entertainment district, Tanger Outlets and much more! Home will be ready for move in on 11/2019.