8516 N 61st Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW HOME in Glendale * Kitchen features granite counters, ISLAND, walk-in pantry, staggered upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances, B/I microwave * FULL secondary guest bathroom and DEN on first floor all other bedrooms on the 2nd floor * UPGRADED tile & carpet t/o * Covered patio * Gated community * Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 for more details * $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2850 security deposit for approved tenants pets with owner approval $250 fee per pet