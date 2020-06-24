All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8516 N 61st Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8516 N 61st Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8516 N 61st Dr

8516 North 61st Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8516 North 61st Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOME in Glendale * Kitchen features granite counters, ISLAND, walk-in pantry, staggered upper cabinets, stainless steel appliances, B/I microwave * FULL secondary guest bathroom and DEN on first floor all other bedrooms on the 2nd floor * UPGRADED tile & carpet t/o * Covered patio * Gated community * Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366 for more details * $40 application fee per adult $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee $2850 security deposit for approved tenants pets with owner approval $250 fee per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8516 N 61st Dr have any available units?
8516 N 61st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8516 N 61st Dr have?
Some of 8516 N 61st Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8516 N 61st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8516 N 61st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8516 N 61st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8516 N 61st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8516 N 61st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8516 N 61st Dr offers parking.
Does 8516 N 61st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8516 N 61st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8516 N 61st Dr have a pool?
No, 8516 N 61st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8516 N 61st Dr have accessible units?
No, 8516 N 61st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8516 N 61st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8516 N 61st Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College