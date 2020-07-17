All apartments in Glendale
7585 W Denton Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

7585 W Denton Ln

7585 West Denton Lane · (877) 208-8776
Location

7585 West Denton Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1634 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fantastic property has 4 bedrooms, separate family/living rooms, open kitchen with island & 2 car garage. The spacious master has private bathroom with walk-in closet. The huge backyard is completely paved and very private. All of this in a great location just a few minutes from Downtown, Westgate, restaurants & shopping!!**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200 A YEAR, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!!** Feel free to visit our website at : www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7585 W Denton Ln have any available units?
7585 W Denton Ln has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7585 W Denton Ln have?
Some of 7585 W Denton Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 W Denton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7585 W Denton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 W Denton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7585 W Denton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7585 W Denton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7585 W Denton Ln offers parking.
Does 7585 W Denton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7585 W Denton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 W Denton Ln have a pool?
No, 7585 W Denton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7585 W Denton Ln have accessible units?
No, 7585 W Denton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 W Denton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7585 W Denton Ln has units with dishwashers.
