7585 W Denton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This fantastic property has 4 bedrooms, separate family/living rooms, open kitchen with island & 2 car garage. The spacious master has private bathroom with walk-in closet. The huge backyard is completely paved and very private. All of this in a great location just a few minutes from Downtown, Westgate, restaurants & shopping!!**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200 A YEAR, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!!** Feel free to visit our website at : www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information