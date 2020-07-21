All apartments in Glendale
7430 W Tina Lane
7430 W Tina Lane

7430 West Tina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7430 West Tina Lane, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Awesome find in high demand Neighborhood * As you enter, you will notice the grand style remodel boasting a feeling of comfort & spaciousness * Open floor plan featuring a super bright kitchen * Granite counters in kitchen and baths * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * Plantation Shutters * Designer paint throughout * Premium engineered wood flooring * Escape to your secluded private backyard & relax in the rejuvenating pool * Top rated schools * Lease includes FULL pool service * Newer A/C = low utility bills!! * Tons of extra storage * Convenient to all that's important * If you haven't fallen in love with this home by now, you will certainly do so when you experience it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7430 W Tina Lane have any available units?
7430 W Tina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7430 W Tina Lane have?
Some of 7430 W Tina Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7430 W Tina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7430 W Tina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7430 W Tina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7430 W Tina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7430 W Tina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7430 W Tina Lane offers parking.
Does 7430 W Tina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7430 W Tina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7430 W Tina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7430 W Tina Lane has a pool.
Does 7430 W Tina Lane have accessible units?
No, 7430 W Tina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7430 W Tina Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7430 W Tina Lane has units with dishwashers.
