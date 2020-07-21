7430 W Tina Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Awesome find in high demand Neighborhood * As you enter, you will notice the grand style remodel boasting a feeling of comfort & spaciousness * Open floor plan featuring a super bright kitchen * Granite counters in kitchen and baths * STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES * Plantation Shutters * Designer paint throughout * Premium engineered wood flooring * Escape to your secluded private backyard & relax in the rejuvenating pool * Top rated schools * Lease includes FULL pool service * Newer A/C = low utility bills!! * Tons of extra storage * Convenient to all that's important * If you haven't fallen in love with this home by now, you will certainly do so when you experience it!