7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This is a beautiful vacation rental that is located in a very quiet, well kept gated complex. Easy access to the 101 loop, near Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Stadium, golf and all the wonderful amenities and restaurants of Arrowhead Ranch. $1500.00 per month - April through September.$2000.00 per month - October through November.$2500.00 per month - December through January.$2700.00 per month - February through March. Utilities are included in the rent, however the electrical usage by the tenant is capped at $100.00 per month. The tenant will be responsible for payment of all overages on electrical usage. The garage is for the owners use only. 1 parking space is available in the driveway to the unit. There is overflow parking available.