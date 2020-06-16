All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive

7401 West Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7401 West Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2013 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This is a beautiful vacation rental that is located in a very quiet, well kept gated complex. Easy access to the 101 loop, near Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Stadium, golf and all the wonderful amenities and restaurants of Arrowhead Ranch. $1500.00 per month - April through September.$2000.00 per month - October through November.$2500.00 per month - December through January.$2700.00 per month - February through March. Utilities are included in the rent, however the electrical usage by the tenant is capped at $100.00 per month. The tenant will be responsible for payment of all overages on electrical usage. The garage is for the owners use only. 1 parking space is available in the driveway to the unit. There is overflow parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive have any available units?
7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive have?
Some of 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive does offer parking.
Does 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive have a pool?
No, 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7401 W ARROWHEAD CLUBHOUSE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity