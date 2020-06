Amenities

Beautiful lakeside Furnished condo in Arrowhead Ranch on the golf course next to the Country Club. This unit has nice kitchen featuring granite counter tops, maple counters, laminate and tile throughout, formal dining area with 2 way fireplace to the family room area and gorgeous panoramic views of the golf course/lake. Nice covered balcony for those great morning coffee days watching the sunrise. This condo is move-in ready and will not last long!