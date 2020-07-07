All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
6893 West Firebird Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

6893 West Firebird Drive

6893 West Firebird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6893 West Firebird Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Corner lot!!! This beautiful roomy 4 bedroom 2 bath property has its own beautiful private pool a large yard with a shade tree as well as a nice back patio for outdoor entertaining. The common areas and bedrooms are carpeted except the kitchen which is spacious with a huge kitchen island, Lots and lots of cabinet space a pantry and tile floors.
The master bedroom is huge with French doors that open on to the pool and patio area as well as a large master bath with separate tub and shower, just for you to have your own sanctuary.
The 3 additional bedrooms are all a nice size, Do you 2nd bathroom has double sinks and is roomy enough to share. This home has it all it even comes with its own washer and dryer in the laundry Room and a 2 and a 1/2 car
Garage. There are forward blind throughout the property to keep the Sun out when you want to or let it in when the weather allows. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6893 West Firebird Drive have any available units?
6893 West Firebird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6893 West Firebird Drive have?
Some of 6893 West Firebird Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6893 West Firebird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6893 West Firebird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6893 West Firebird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6893 West Firebird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6893 West Firebird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6893 West Firebird Drive offers parking.
Does 6893 West Firebird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6893 West Firebird Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6893 West Firebird Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6893 West Firebird Drive has a pool.
Does 6893 West Firebird Drive have accessible units?
No, 6893 West Firebird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6893 West Firebird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6893 West Firebird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

