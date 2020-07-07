6893 West Firebird Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Corner lot!!! This beautiful roomy 4 bedroom 2 bath property has its own beautiful private pool a large yard with a shade tree as well as a nice back patio for outdoor entertaining. The common areas and bedrooms are carpeted except the kitchen which is spacious with a huge kitchen island, Lots and lots of cabinet space a pantry and tile floors.

The master bedroom is huge with French doors that open on to the pool and patio area as well as a large master bath with separate tub and shower, just for you to have your own sanctuary.

The 3 additional bedrooms are all a nice size, Do you 2nd bathroom has double sinks and is roomy enough to share. This home has it all it even comes with its own washer and dryer in the laundry Room and a 2 and a 1/2 car

Garage. There are forward blind throughout the property to keep the Sun out when you want to or let it in when the weather allows. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.

